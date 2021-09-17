NYC restaurant hostess attacked over vaccine status request

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a hostess at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, police say the three women repeatedly punched the hostess at Carmine's on the upper west side and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched.

She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 5.

According to the Associated Press, New York began enforcing the new COVID protocol this week.

Still, the rule, which requires patrons to prove they're vaccinated to eat indoors at restaurants, went into effect on Aug. 17, the AP reported.

According to the AP, Carmine's has a sign posted that states customers must show proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 to dine indoors at its restaurant.