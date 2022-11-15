Novak Djokovic poised for return to Australia following deportation

Novak Djokovic may have a chance to play in the grand slam tournament where he's had the most success.

Australian media reports that Djokovic, who remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, will be granted a visa ahead of the 2023 Australian Open. Djokovic has won the tournament nine times.

Djokovic faced a three-year ban from Australia after being kicked out of the country in January. Djokovic was invited to play in the Australian Open under an exemption for players who were not vaccinated against COVID-19. However, he was detained and then kicked out of the country after the government determined he wasn't eligible to be in the country, which, at the time, required foreigners to be vaccinated.

Djokovic, considered one of the greatest tennis players, missed an opportunity to add to his grand slam haul. He currently has 21 grand slams. That's one behind Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open in Djokovic's absence.

Djokovic was also forced to skip the U.S. Open this year. In the U.S, foreigners are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Australia dropped its COVID-19 vaccine mandate earlier this year.

Djokovic does not consider himself a poster boy for the anti-vaccine movement. He has expressed respect for people who get the vaccine but maintains his decision to remain unvaccinated is a personal choice.