No troops to be punished for strike in Afghanistan that killed civilians

The U.S. military announced Monday that it would not reprimand troops who participated in an attack in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians, including seven children in August.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that an investigation of the bombing recommended no personal accountability.

"What we saw here was a break down in process and execution in procedural events," Kirby said.

Kirby added that the strike was not the result of negligence, misconduct or poor leadership.

The airstrike occurred in the final days of the Afghanistan war. The U.S. was on high alert after a suicide bomber killed 13 service members and more than 100 Afghan civilians near the airport in Taliban.

Initially, the U.S. said the airstrike in Kabul killed an ISIS-K target. However, Gen. Frank McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command, later admitted that it was a "tragic mistake."

According to NBC News, the U.S. tracked the wrong vehicle after it had showed up at a known ISIS-K location,