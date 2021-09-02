Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Nia DaCosta becomes first Black female director to debut movie at No. 1

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
Nia DaCosta attends the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards at the Taglyan Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden /Invision/AP)
Nia DaCosta
Posted at 10:00 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 23:00:29-04

Nia DaCosta became the first Black female director to have a movie debut at No. 1 at the domestic box office, according to Deadline.

"Candyman" grossed $22.3 million in its first weekend.

The movie, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is a sequel to the 1992 thriller.

It's based on an urban legend that says a killer will be summoned if "Candyman" is said five times in front of a mirror.

DaCosta is no stranger to breaking barriers. She is also the first Black woman to direct a Marvel movie. She is currently working on the sequel in the Captain Marvel franchise, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019