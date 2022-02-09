NFL player takes Texas middle schooler to daddy-daughter dance after her father's death

RICHMOND, Va. — Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Anthony Harris flew across the country to bring a big smile to the face of a young fan who lost both her father and grandfather last year.

Audrey Soape, 11, lives in Austin, Texas, but she's been an Anthony Harris fan since he played for the Vikings, NBC10 reported.

When the time came for the yearly father-daughter dance at their church, Audrey's mother Holly reached out to Harris for help, the news outlet reported.

Through social media, Holly asked Harris if he'd escort her daughter to their church's daddy-daughter dance, ABC News New York reported.

Harris jumped at the opportunity.

Soape told KYW that she "was super nervous," but at the same time "super excited."

According to Fox News, Harris also paid for Audrey's dress, shoes, hair, and makeup.

Scott Wise at WTVR first reported this story.