New York to improve mentally ill outreach, increase patrols after increase in subway attacks

Authorities in New York are stepping up mental health outreach and police patrols after a recent increase in violent attacks in New York City subway stations.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and New York State's Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that the city will be responding to the increase in violence by stepping up the way the city deals with individuals who have mental health issues, while also having law enforcement focus on locations in the subway system where passengers need more protection, as Reuters reported.

In November, 23-year-old Thai model Bew Jirajariyawetch was seen on security camera footage being violently beaten and robbed of her purse while waiting alone on a platform for a train at a Manhattan subway station. As the New York Post reported, she is criticizing the city for not doing more after her attack to protect riders.

In January, as the New York Post reported, hundreds gathered in Times Square to remember 40-year-old Michelle Go, who was pushed onto a subway track and killed by a 61-year-old named Martial Simon, police said.

On Thursday, a 22-year-old man was stabbed while dancing on a Manhattan subway train in what police are called an unprovoked attack, as the Post reported.

Mayor Adams said on Friday, “No more smoking. No more doing drugs. No more sleeping. No more doing barbecues on the subway system. No more just doing whatever you want.” He continued, “No. Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard. Ride the system. Get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying.”

The mayor indicated that police would be out canvasing subway stations, and said, “We know where they are. There’s one case where a woman has been living under a staircase for months. It’s just not acceptable.” He said, “That’s disgusting and that’s not who we are as a city.”