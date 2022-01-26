New York AG asks judge to throw out Trump lawsuit that aims to end investigation into business dealings

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to dismiss former President Donald Trump's lawsuit, which was filed in an effort to stop an investigation into his business dealings.

“In the three years that we have been conducting this investigation, the Trump Organization and its principles have never challenged the legality of the investigation, until now, when Mr. Trump himself was subpoenaed to testify," James said in a statement.

Trump filed the lawsuit in late December.

He claims James, a Democrat, has violated his constitutional rights. He wants a court to grant a permanent injunction that would bar James from investigating him.

James has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019. Last year, the Supreme Court denied Trump's bid to keep his tax returns out of the hands of investigators.

Longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was charged last year with several crimes linked to tax fraud.

James says she is intent on moving forward with the investigation.

"We will not be deterred by frivolous lawsuits and will continue to follow the facts of this case because no one is above the law," she said.