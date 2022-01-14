Netflix raises monthly prices

It's now more expensive to stream shows and movies on Netflix.

The streaming service rolled out price increases for its monthly plans on Friday.

The basic plan is now $9.99. That's a $1 increase. The standard plan also jumped from $13.99 to $15.49. The premium plan went from $17.99 to $19.99.

In a statement to CNN, Netflix cited more competition for the price hike.

"We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we're committed to delivering an even better experience for our members," the spokesperson said. "We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."

Customers will reportedly get an email about the price increases.

Netflix says it has more than 200 million paid memberships in nearly 200 countries.