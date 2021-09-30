National school board group asks Biden for help dealing with threats

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent a letter to President Biden asking for help to “stop threats and acts of violence against public schoolchildren, public school board members, and other public school district officials and educators.”

“America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat,” says the letter, which is signed by NSBA President Viola M. Garcia and NSBA interim Executive Director and CEO Chip Slaven.

The organization is asking for federal law enforcement to help deal with what it describes as a growing threat.

Garcia and Slaven said they made the president aware of more than 20 threats and acts of intimidation that have been targeted toward school officials.

The organization is also asking that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service “intervene against threatening letters and cyberbullying attacks that have been transmitted to students, school board members, district administrators, and other educators.”

White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki was asked about the letter Thursday.

“We’re continuing to explore what more can be done from across the administration, but again, a lot of this will be local law enforcement, and how they can help ensure these school board members feel protected," she said.