National Archives Museum to hold online screening of documentary to commemorate 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

AP
In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, sailors stand among wrecked airplanes at Ford Island Naval Air Station as they watch the explosion of the USS Shaw in the background, during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. About 20 survivors are gathering on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Pearl Harbor to remember thousands of men lost in the Japanese attack 77 years ago. The youngest of the survivors is in his mid-90s. The Navy and National Park Service will jointly host the remembrance ceremony Friday at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Pearl Harbor Anniversary
Posted at 5:08 PM, Dec 06, 2021
The National Archives Museum will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Tuesday.

The museum is hosting an online screening of the documentary "December 7th."

The movie, released by the U.S. Navy, won an Academy Award in 1944 for Best Documentary Short Subject.

The screening begins at 12 p.m. EST.

More than 2,400 service members and civilians were killed on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor. The event led to the U.S. entering World War II.

President Joe Biden has proclaimed Dec. 7, 2021, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

"I encourage all Americans to reflect on the courage shown by our brave warriors that day and remember their sacrifices," Biden says in the proclamation. "I ask us all to give sincere thanks and appreciation to the survivors of that unthinkable day."

Americans are also being urged to fly the U.S. flag at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of the people who died at Pearl Harbor.

