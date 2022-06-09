NASA developing a team to study UFOs

NASA is assembling a team to study UFOs.

The agency says it wants to know more about phenomena that can't be identified as aircraft or any known natural phenomena.

It says it's interested in UFOs because of national security and air safety.

NASA notes that there's no evidence of alien life.

The study begins in early fall and is expected to take nine months.

It will focus on identifying available data from the government, civilians, nonprofits, and companies.

NASA wants to know how best it can move the scientific understanding of the phenomenon forward.

The team's work will be independent of the work the Defense Department is conducting on a similar topic.