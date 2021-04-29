Murder suspect escapes custody near Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Officials are looking for a murder suspect from Arizona who escaped custody at the Atlanta airport on Thursday morning.

According to Fulton County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Jssan Carlos Strover escaped from Arizona deputies who were transporting him in the area.

Strover was reportedly last seen entering the wood line near 4285 Global Gateway Connector, which is west of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Officials say he escaped from Maricopa County deputies near the rental car area of the airport.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office says "every resource available" has been sent to assist in apprehending Strover.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweat pants, and a navy blue jacket. He was handcuffed in the front with leg irons on when he escaped. Officials say it's unknown if he is handcuffed at this time.

Strover is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and 150 pounds. He has a tattoo on the front of his neck that says “Risk.”

Strover is wanted in connection with a murder in Phoenix. Fulton County says his charges are first-degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you spot him, do not attempt to apprehend him and call 911 immediately.



Because of the rapid nature of these cases, information will be updated as it becomes available. — Fulton County Sheriff's Office (@FultonSheriff) April 29, 2021

This story was originally published by Ashley Loose on Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix.