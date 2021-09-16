Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Murdaugh released on own recognizance, returned to drug rehab

items.[0].image.alt
Mic Smith/AP
Alex Murdaugh sits during his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Alex Murdaugh Hampton County
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 18:01:41-04

A judge has issued a $20,000 bond for the prominent South Carolina lawyer who surrendered on Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges.

According to the Associated Press, Alex Murdaugh was released on his own recognizance and returned to drug rehab after the hearing in Hampton County.

Murdaugh was shot in the head on Sept. 4, but he admitted Monday that he set the shooting up himself so that his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance claim.

News of his charges comes several months after Murdaugh found his 19-year-old son Paul and his wife shot to death at the family's hunting property.

According to the AP, the State Law Enforcement Division is set to launch investigations into the deaths of the two family members and the death of the family's housekeeper, who died in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019