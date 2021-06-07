Mother of Aiden Fucci arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The mother of Aiden Fucci, the 14-year-old Florida boy accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

According to the Associated Press, State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement that Crystal Lane Smith was arrested in St. John's County Saturday and was later released on $25,000 bail.

The St. Augustine Record reported that Smith was arrested after authorities viewed footage from a surveillance camera inside the home, which allegedly showed Smith scrubbing a pair of her son Aiden Fucci's jeans, which were reportedly the pants he wore on the same night Bailey was killed.

Fucci, who is being tried as an adult for murder, reportedly stabbed Bailey 114 times, the AP reported.

The AP reported that the jeans Smith was allegedly scrubbing tested positive for blood, and traces of blood were also found in a sink drain.

In Florida, evidence tampering is a third-degree felony.

The AP reported that Fucci is being held without bond after pleading not guilty.

The alleged murder weapon, a knife, was found in a pond, the AP reported.