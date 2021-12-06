More than 200,000 pounds of pork products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores company is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with listeria.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products were shipped to retail locations nationwide on various dates. They have the establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

"The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results," according to a statement on the USDA's website.



The USDA says they have not received reports of anyone getting sick after consuming the products.

"Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the USDA said.

Consumers are encouraged to throw the products out or return them to the place of purchase.



View labels of recalled products