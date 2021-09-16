More than 20 cats die in fire at Florida shelter

A fire ripped through an animal shelter in the Orlando area Wednesday night, killing 23 cats.

In a post on Facebook, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando posted that firefighters and staff were able to save all the dogs at the facility.

Video posted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows people leading animals out of the shelter while it was on fire.

Several OCSO deputies, along with members of @OCAS_Orlando @OCFireRescue and @petallianceGO entered the building while it was on fire and rescued numerous dogs & cats before the fire became too overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/gvqx6VozQw — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 16, 2021

Orange County Animal Services says 30 animals were rescued. They were taken to another facility to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.