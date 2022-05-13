Missing Texas man found dead in west Utah desert

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — The body of a man reported missing since April 18 has been found in a hiking area in the west Utah desert.

According to the Millard County Sheriff's Office, the body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 22, of Longview, Texas, was positively identified after being discovered in the Notch Peak area on Thursday.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Brantley had been missing since his car was discovered abandoned at Notch Peak and Tule Valley in the West Desert. His cellphone, according to deputies, was left inside the vehicle at the time.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Jonathan’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We express gratitude to all who put forth efforts in the search for Jonathan including those who spread the news of his search via social media.”

This story was first reported by Jack Helean at KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.