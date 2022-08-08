Mattress company hiring professional sleepers

Casper is looking for people who enjoy sleeping and want to get paid for it.

The mattress company has a job posting for professional sleepers.

"Join the Casper Sleepers and show off your sleeping skills in public, on social and anywhere else people are looking," the job posting says. "So join us to literally sleep on the job because we believe a good sleep changes everything."

The job requirements include sleeping in stores and "unexpected settings out in the world."

The Casper Sleepers will also be required to share their experiences on social media.

The company did not indicate a salary range. However, it did say perks included free Casper products and being able to wear pajamas to work.