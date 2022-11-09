Marco Rubio projected to beat Val Demings in US Senate race

Sen. Marco Rubio is projected to win his U.S. Senate race in Florida. The Associated Press projects Rubio will defeat his Democratic rival Val Demings once all the votes are counted.

Rubio was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He won reelection in 2014 and launched an unsuccessful bid for president in 2016.

Democrats were hopeful that Demings would be able to pull off an upset. Demings is a three-term member of the U.S. House who was widely rumored to be among Biden’s possible running mates in 2020.

The proposition was always going to be an uphill climb for Democrats, which have struggled to gain a foothold in statewide races in Florida in recent election cycles.

Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won reelection on Tuesday night.