Man who ran on field during NFL game files police report

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, right, and defensive end Takkarist McKinley during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Posted at 9:24 AM, Oct 06, 2022
The protester who ran onto the field during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers has reportedly filed a police report.

Security chased the man across the field on Monday. After being unable to catch him, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner flattened him when he approached the sideline.

Security was then able to restrain the protester.

Wagner defended his decision to knock over the protester, saying the man was a security risk.

"There's consequences for your actions," Wagner said, according to ESPN.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he stands behind Wagner.

"I think that we all know where Bobby's intentions were," he said.

"That's where I'm at with that. I don't think anybody will disagree," McVay added.

The protester is reportedly an animal rights activist.

