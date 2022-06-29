Watch Now
Man wanted for shooting Tennessee police officer killed by Kentucky State Police, officials say

Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 29, 2022
Tennessee law enforcement officials say the search for a man suspected of shooting a Henderson police officer earlier this week is over after he died during an officer-involved shooting in Kentucky.

The search for Samuel Edwards began Monday after he was suspected of shooting and injuring the Henderson officer during a police pursuit, Metro Nashville Police said on Twitter.

According to The Tennessean, the Henderson officer attempted to pull over a black minivan driven by Edwards when Edwards began firing shots before speeding away.

The Henderson officer was non-critically wounded, the police department said.

Police said Edwards then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

On Tuesday, the police department issued an attempted murder warrant for Edwards.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also issued a blue alert for Edwards, who they said was wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest.

Just after 8 p.m., officials said Edwards died following a shootout with Kentucky State Police.

The newspaper reported Edwards died following a police chase and shootout with officers near Louisville.

