Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn't quit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A majority of state Assembly members support beginning impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he doesn't resign over investigative findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

That's according to an Associated Press count Wednesday.

At least 86 of the body's 150 members have said publicly or told The AP that they favored initiating the process of ousting the third-term Democratic governor if he doesn't quit.

The investigation's findings were released Tuesday by State Attorney General Letitia James.

Two outside lawyers conducted the investigation, which found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment" and that it was "rife with fear and intimidation."

Cuomo denies that he made any inappropriate sexual advances and insists the investigative findings reflect the facts.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Cuomo claimed that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

A simple majority of Assembly members is needed to authorize an impeachment trial.

Several key political figures, including President Joe Biden, called on Cuomo to step down on Tuesday.