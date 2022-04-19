Watch
Major US airlines drop mask requirements

Mike Stewart/AP
A Southwest Airline plane is serviced as a Delta Airlines aircraft leaves the runway, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 10:36:57-04

Major U.S. airlines are no longer requiring passengers to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The changes followed a federal judge ruling that the nationwide mask mandate on public transportation was unlawful.

American Airlines, Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and Frontier all announced masks are now optional.

However, some airlines warned that there may be cases where a mask is required.

"Please note face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements," American Airlines said in a statement.

It wasn't just airlines that dropped their mask requirements on Monday, Amtrak also said masks are now optional for passengers and employees.

