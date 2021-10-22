Lyft report: Sexual assaults rose sharply in recent years

Ride-hailing company Lyft says more than 1,800 sexual assaults were reported by riders in 2019, and the number of incidents has been rising sharply in recent years.

Lyft posted the numbers in a new safety report.

According to the Associated Press, Lyft said the number of reports of sexual assault they collected on its app rose from 1,096 in 2017 to 1,255 in 2018 and 1,807 in 2019.

The AP reported that 156 involved non-consensual sexual penetration.

The company says more than 99% of rides occur without any safety issues being reported.

The report lists 10 fatal assaults from 2017 through 2019.

The AP reported that four occurred in 2019.

Sexual assaults ranging from touching to penetration rose each year covered by the report.

In 2019, more than half involved non-consensual touching of a sexual body part.