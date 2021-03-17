Loft to drop sizes 20 to 26 due to 'ongoing business challenges'

Loft is dropping its line of plus-size clothing.

The clothing retailer revealed the news on Twitter in response to a customer who asked if they were discontinuing its plus line.

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing business challenges, we have had to make some difficult decisions, which does impact our plus collection," LOFT responded on its verified Twitter account. "We sincerely apologize for any disappointment."

According to the retailer's social media pages, the decision was made "due to challenges brought on by COVID-19," People reported.

According to the social media post, Loft said they'd continue to carry sizes up to 26 through the spring and summer, but beginning in the fall, they'll only keep sizes 00 to 18 in stock, RetailDive reported.