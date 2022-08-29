Lions maul man to death in Ghana after he allegedly climbed into zoo enclosure

Authorities in Accra, Ghana say they believe a man described as an intruder climbed into a zoo enclosure for a group of rare white lions and was mauled to death.

Police said they believed the man, said to be "middle-aged," was attempting to try and steal at least one of the rare white lion cubs in the enclosure.

Ghana's Forestry Commission said in a Sunday statement, "The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions within the inner fencing of the enclosure. The intruder has been confirmed dead from injuries sustained, and the body has been conveyed to the morgue."

Officials said a lioness and two cubs "remain secured in their enclosure at the Accra zoo" and assured the public that no lion escaped.

As the BBC reported, lions are rarely found in the wild in Ghana, but a small population could be found in the country's northern Mole National Park and the surrounding areas.