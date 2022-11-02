Lena Horne is 1st Black woman to have Broadway theater named in her honor

Lena Horne's name is once again in lights on Broadway.

The Brooks Atkinson Theatre was renamed on Tuesday. It's now the Lena Horne Theatre.

It's the first Broadway theater to be named after a Black woman.

Horne's career on stage spanned decades. In 1958, she reportedly became the first Black woman to be nominated for a Tony Award in the best actress category.

She was honored with a Tony in 1981 for her show, "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music." The show also earned her two Grammys.

In addition to her time on stage, Horne was a civil rights activist. She fought against racism in the entertainment industry.

Horne died in 2010 at the age of 92.