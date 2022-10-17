Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas coffee shop isn't just making coffee.

They are also helping those who are disabled find meaningful work and competitive pay, KVVU-TV reported.

Taylor Chaney owns Dig It coffee. She says she's proud to train and hire workers of all abilities

"The most surprising thing or heartwarming thing has been all of the people with disabilities and without who have reached out to us because they want to work here," Chaney told the news outlet. "Because they want a really positive work environment that they feel like they belong [in] and that they feel supported in."

Chaney says the employees are the happiest because they find joy in their jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says 19.1% of those with disabilities were employed last year, up from 17.9% in 2020.

Although employment among those with disabilities increased, it's still well below those who don't have a disability.