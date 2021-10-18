Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Travis Barker, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday, Oct. 17 that the couple are engaged. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Barker AP Images.jpeg
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 12:43:40-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.” A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.

The images showed an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach.

People magazine and celebrity website TMZ reported Barker arranged the proposal at a beach in Montecito, California, which is near Santa Barbara.

It will be Kardashian’s first marriage. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It will be Barker’s third marriage.

The pair have been dating for several months, showing their affection for each other at public events as well as on Kardashian’s Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019