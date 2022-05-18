Watch
Kathy Barnette believed to be far behind Mehmet Oz in Pa. GOP Senate nomination

Matt Rourke/AP
During a forum for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, left, looks on as Kathy Barnette finishes her remarks in Newtown, Pa., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:15 PM, May 17, 2022
Senior members of the GOP were reportedly expressing relief after information surfaced that Pennsylvania GOP Senate nomination candidate Kathy Barnette appeared to be far behind, in third place in the race, behind candidate and TV personality Mehmet Oz.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has previously said that he would be fine with either Oz or David McCormick in that state's primary race. McConnell declined to publicly comment on if he would support Barnette if she won the nomination, CNN reported.

Republicans have expressed their belief that Oz or McCormick would be better suited to win against John Fetterman later in the fall

