Kanye West wants apology from Billie Eilish or he'll drop out of Coachella

The rapper called out Eilish in an Instagram post.
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 10:47 AM, Feb 11, 2022
Kanye West is threatening to pull out of Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott.

Eilish paused her performance in Atlanta last week after she noticed a person in the crowd was having a hard time breathing.

Elish said, "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going."

She also offered the fan an inhaler.

West understood that as a dig at Scott.

10 people died at Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston in November 2021, when the crowd surged toward an outdoor stage.

A medical examiner said the victims died of compression asphyxia.

Since then, artists and performers have made it a common practice to make sure concertgoers are safe during their shows.

While Eilish never mentioned Scott during her performance, West posted on Instagram in all-caps, “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN(.)”

West went on to say “NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM(.)”

Eilish responded and commented, “literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan(.)”

Both Eilish and West are scheduled to headline Coachella in April.

