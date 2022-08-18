Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in Whitey Bulger's killing

BOSTON (AP) — Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged with killing notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison.

The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday.

The charges against come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018, hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

Prosecutors allege that Bulger was struck in the head by Geas and DeCologero multiple times, which caused his death.

Geas and DeCologero were also charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors also charged Geas with murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence.

The Justice Department charged McKinnon with making false statements to a federal agent.

Shortly after Bulger's death, Geas and DeCologero were identified as the suspects but were never charged until now due to the investigation dragging on for years.

According to family members, the Boston Globe reported that the two were placed in solitary confinement throughout the investigation.

Gaes is currently in a Hazelton prison and DeCologero is currently at another federal prison facility.

McKinnon was arrested in Florida Thursday.