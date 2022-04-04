Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Jury selection begins in trial of Parkland school gunman

Parkland school shooting
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school. Vista Outdoor Inc., among the nation’s largest ammunition makers in America, will stop selling firearms following the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High. The company has been pressured for months by other retailers that carry other goods, like Bell bicycle helmets and CamelBak. Vista Outdoor Inc. said Tuesday, May 1 that it will focus on retail products aimed at outdoor enthusiasts. The company said it would continue to sell ammunition, which it included as one of its core businesses. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Parkland school shooting
Posted at 8:38 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:38:52-04

Jury selection in the deadliest U.S. mass shooting ever to go to trial is about to begin.

A judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys are scheduled on Monday to screen the first candidates for the 12-member panel that will decide if Nikolas Cruz is executed or gets life in prison.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the 2018 murders of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Court officials say 1,500 candidates or more could be screened over the next several weeks.

To be selected, candidates must say they can judge Cruz fairly and vote for the death penalty if the evidence requires it.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019