Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse

A judge says victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that the sum includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and the expected proceeds from the sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood.

According to the Associated Press, $50 million will come from insurance, and $100 million will come from the sale.

Judge Hanzman said that "the court’s concern has always been the victims," and visitors and renters were also included in that group because the judge said "their rights will be protected," the AP reported.

It does not include proceeds from any of the numerous lawsuits filed since the June 24 collapse that left at least 97 people dead.

Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action, potentially covering all victims and family members.

Thus far, 97 victims have been identified. On Wednesday, officials released the names of the two additional victims: 24-year-old Anastasia Gromova and Linda March, 58.

Officials have not said when the recovery effort will end.