Jeff Bezos awards Dolly Parton $100 million to give to charity

Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Nov 14, 2022
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos awarded Dolly Parton with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

The award comes with $100 million dollars to give to the charities of the recipient's choosing.

“I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton said upon accepting the award.

Parton is known for her philanthropy. She donated $1 million to help fund the research that led to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

She also founded Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The program, which was started in her home state of Tennessee, offers free books to children across the U.S., Canada and Europe. The organization says it has gifted more than 150 million books.

Bezos is estimated to be worth $171 billion. He told CNN on Monday that he plans on giving away most of his fortune.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
