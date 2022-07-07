Jan. 6 committee to reportedly hold two more hearings next week

The House committee investigating the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will reportedly hold two more hearings next week.

The first hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. It will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern. The second hearing will be held on Thursday in primetime, according to NPR and NBC News.

It will be the second time the committee has held a hearing in primetime. The first hearing, which took place on June 9, was also televised in primetime.

The committee has attempted to show how former President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election and fueled conspiracy theories, leading to the riots.

In some of the most damning testimony, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Trump wanted to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to be with his supporters.

Hutchinson said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone warned that they could be charged if Trump goes to the Capitol. Trump ultimately went back to the West Wing.

After public calls to testify, Cipollone is expected to go before the committee in private on Friday.