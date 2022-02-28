Interpreter breaks down while translating Zelenskyy's speech

A translator for a German news outlet began crying while she translated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech Sunday.

The woman, who is translating for German news service Welt, can be heard in the video as she interprets Zelenskyy's speech, saying, “Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must lose its voice in the U.N.,” Business Insider and The Telegraph reported.

She then begins choking up while interpreting the lines, "Ukrainians, we know exactly what we are defending. We will definitely win."

Zelenskyy was speaking to the citizens after several Ukrainian cities came under attack Saturday night, CBS News reported.

a Ukrainian official told CNN that a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, was hit by Russian rockets.

According to the Kharkiv City Council, at least one female civilian was killed, and 31 others were wounded.

On Facebook, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainians have died since the beginning of Russia's invasion of the country, which began last week.