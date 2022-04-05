Indonesian principal sentenced to death for raping 13 girls

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian appeals court has sentenced an Islamic boarding school principal to death for raping at least 13 students over five years and impregnating some of them.

Herry Wirawan was convicted in February and sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Associated Press, Wirawan was accused of raping girls between 11 and 14 years old from 2016 to 2021 in places that included the school, hotels, or rented apartments.

The news outlet reported that at least nine babies were reportedly born from the rapes.

His case drew a public outcry as there were several victims over several years.

Police said the victims were too fearful to tell anyone.

The Bandung High Court ruled Monday that Wirawan had caused trauma and suffering to the victims and their parents and tarnished the reputation of Islamic boarding schools.

Wirawan's lawyer was advising him to appeal the sentence to the Supreme Court.

President Joko Widodo has called on parliament to speed up deliberations on a bill on sexual violence.