India claims missile fired into Pakistan was an accident

India says it's investigating an "accidental" missile launch that hit Pakistan this week.

In a statement, the India Defense Ministry said a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance led to the "accidental firing."

The missile damaged a wall in a residential area in eastern Punjab province, according to The Associated Press.

"While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the India Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It's unclear whether Pakistan will take any action for the missile strike.

Relations between the two counties have flared up in the past over the disputed region of Kashmir.