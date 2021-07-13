Watch
NewsNational

Actions

In long-awaited speech, Biden to decry voting restrictions

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
voting.jpeg
Posted at 1:31 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 02:31:08-04

President Joe Biden is preparing to lay out the “moral case” for voting rights as he faces growing pressure from civil rights activists and other Democrats.

They want the president to do more to combat efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to the ballot.

Biden has declared that protecting voting rights is the central cause of his presidency.

Political headwinds and an evenly divided Senate have greatly restricted his ability to act.

Biden's much-anticipated speech on voting rights is set for Tuesday afternoon at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg