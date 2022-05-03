Idaho prosecutors reportedly to seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho prosecutors in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell are reportedly seeking the death penalty.

On Monday, prosecuting attorneys from Fremont and Madison counties filed motions that say they'll seek capital punishment as a sentencing option if Lori Vallow Daybell is convicted of "any of the counts of first-degree murder and/or any of the counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder," East Idaho News and CBS News affiliate CBS2 reported.

Chad Daybell, her husband, is already facing the death penalty. The two are charged with murdering two of Lori's children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

In late 2020, a judge said the married couple would be tried together.

However, Chad has waived his right to a speedy trial since then, but Lori did not.

A separate motion from the prosecution asks Judge Steven Boyce to move Lori's trial, which is scheduled for October, to January.

Chad's trial is also slated to start in January 2023.

This story was first reported by KSTU.