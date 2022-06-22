The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has released a list of witnesses who will appear at Thursday's hearing on Capitol Hill.

That hearing is expected to focus on the pressure then-President Trump put on the Department of Justice while making unfounded claims of voter fraud.

The witnesses expected to testify on Thursday are, former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen, former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel, the Select Committee revealed.

Also on Thursday, British filmmaker Alex Holder is expected to go in to be deposed by lawmakers after he revealed on Twitter that he has complied with a subpoena from Congress to turn over all footage he shot while covering the final weeks of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, as the Associated Press reported.