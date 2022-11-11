Group claims hate speech increased on Twitter after Musks' takeover

Elon Musk purchased Twitter, saying he wanted it to be a place where free speech can flourish.

It's clear many people are speaking freely on the platform. However, the Center for Countering Digital Hate claims hate speech is now more prominent on the network.

The group says tweets and retweets of posts mentioning racial and gay slurs are up as much as 67% since Musk took over the company in late October.

Musk claimed that Twitter's content moderation has not changed, and suggested that hateful speech is declining "below our prior norms."

On Oct. 31, Twitter's head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, said that the company had removed 1,500 accounts that engaged in hateful conduct.

The Associated Press reports that Roth was in charge of content moderation after Musk took over.

Roth reportedly resigned from the company this week.