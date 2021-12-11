Gov. Beshear: 'Likely' to have more than 50 deaths after tornado hits western Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are "likely" to be more than 50 people who have died from tornadoes in the western part of the state or "significantly up north of that."

"We know that we are likely to have more than 50 deaths, if not significantly north of that, from this event," Gov. Beshear said in an interview with WLKY, which was then shared to LEX 18 by the governor's office.

The storms caused damage as they tracked through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Several buildings collapsed in the southwestern Kentucky community of Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police in Mayfield.

She said several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory in Mayfield and that a shift was ongoing when the storm hit.

“The entire building is essentially leveled,” she said.

Although no deaths were immediately reported in Mayfield, coroners were summoned to the community, Burgess said.

Photos posted to social media from Mayfield showed uprooted trees, a courthouse steeple sheered off and business windows blown out in the storms.

Beshear declared a state of emergency early Friday for what he said was major tornado damage in several western counties. Beshear said the National Guard has been summoned to respond to the region.

The Graves County Emergency Management Office told WPSD that Mayfield High School is opening up a shelter for people affected by the storm. Resident who can safely walk there are also being told they can go to Fire Station 1 on East Broadway Street.