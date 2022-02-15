Golden retriever rescued after becoming trapped in sinkhole

STREATOR, Ill. — A Golden Retriever is back home safe after getting trapped in a sinkhole.

The dog named Macy was discovered after another dog led its owner to the hole at a park in Illinois.

"This dog had fell into a five-foot hole, who has been missing for about 24 hours, from what I understand.” said Fred McClellan, Chief of the Streator Fire Department.

Firefighters were called in.

They tried getting Macy out with a ladder, but the older dog could not climb it.

That’s when the fire chief went into the hole himself and wrapped webbing around Macy so the rescue team could pull her out.

The team had to maneuver around, due to the unsteady ground.

"If you can see me falling. It was because the ground started to break on my one foot underneath, so I stepped across the hole to grab and then it collapsed again,” said McClellan.

Once Macy was free, she was a bit shaken.

But she is in much better spirits after reuniting with her owner.