GasBuddy: National average price of gas reaches $5

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jun 09, 2022
GasBuddy announced Thursday morning that the national average price for one gallon of gas has reached $5, setting a new record in the U.S.

Meanwhile, AAA reports that the national average price sits at $4.97.

In all 50 states, the average price of gasoline is above $4.63, according to AAA.

California has the highest price of gas – the state average is $6.40, although some places have recorded prices as high as $9 per gallon.

2022 has already been a record-breaking year in terms of gas prices.

According to GasBuddy data, the national average price of gas broke the $4 per gallon threshold on March 5.

Two days later, the national average broke another record and reached $4.10 per gallon.

Another record was set in late April when diesel prices reached $5.16 per gallon.

Petroleum analysis expert at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan warns that prices could worsen throughout the summer if refiners face unexpected issues, including major hurricanes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
