Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Free Blockbuster allows community to take a movie, leave a movie

Last Blockbuster
Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - Elizabeth Gilless, of Memphis, Tenn., shows her children John, 3, and Ellen, 5, a movie from the children's section at the last Blockbuster on the planet in Bend, Ore., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The family was vacationing in Oregon and stopped by the store to buy souvenirs on their way to Portland, Ore., after hearing it was the last Blockbuster on the planet. When a Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, shuts its doors for the last time on March 31, 2019, the store in Bend, Ore., will be the only one left on Earth, and most likely in the universe. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Last Blockbuster
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 14:32:31-04

There have been lending libraries in communities for years allowing people to trade books.

Now, there is one styled like a once popular video rental chain for movies in Minnesota.

The Free Blockbuster Robbinsdale recently opened outside of a record shop . The community stocks a newspaper box with movies that anyone can use.

There is even a sign on the box that says “take a movie, leave a movie.”

“ I hope it, a little bit of a community grows up around it,” Travis Stone, creator of the Free Blockbuster, told KARE. “I love movies, always have and I love the idea of sharing them with people, even though people like to stream more now. But there's something to be said for physically having it and watching it. And so many people watch movies on their screens and phones and tablets and laptops, which is really isn't what they're the way they're meant to be enjoyed.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019