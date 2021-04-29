Former reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested, jailed in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested by federal authorities.

It's unclear what charges he may face.

Duggar was being held at the Washington County jail after being arrested by U.S. marshals, according to the jail website.

According to People, Homeland Security arrested Duggar on Thursday.

The Marshals Service referred questions to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, which declined to comment.

Duggar, 33, starred on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

In 2015, Duggar apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife when Gawker reported he had an active account on the Ashley Madison website.