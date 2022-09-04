Former President Obama wins Emmy for documentary

Watch Now
Sep 04, 2022
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Former President Barack Obama just added another accolade to his resume.

Emmy winner.

At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday - Obama won for outstanding narrator.

He lent his voice to the Netflix documentary "Our Great National Parks".

His production company - higher ground - actually created the five-part series that focuses on U.S. national parks and wildlife around the world.

Obama joins some elite company - he is the second former president to win an Emmy.

And he's now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner - he just needs to add academy and tony awards to his accomplishments.

He's won two Grammys for audio versions of his memoirs.

