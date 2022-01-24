Former MLB pitcher Mitre convicted of murdering child in Mexico

Former MLB player Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison on Wednesday in Mexico after being found guilty of raping and murdering his former girlfriend's 22-month-old infant in July 2020.

According to the Mexican magazine Proceso, the child died of hypovolemic shock.

The Mexican newspaper El Heraldo de Saltillo reported that the child also suffered injuries on her back and head.

Mitre pitched in the bigs for eight seasons, ending his career with the New York Yankees in 2011, according to Sports Illustrated.

In 2017, the Los Angeles-born player pitched for the Mexican Baseball League up until 2019.

The Miami Herald reported Mitre was also ordered to pay $66,429 in restitution damages.